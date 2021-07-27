REBusinessOnline

Harsch Breaks Ground on 185,000 SF Sunset Airport Center Industrial Complex in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Harsch Investment Properties has broken ground on Sunset Airport Center II, a four-building industrial complex in Las Vegas’ airport submarket. Slated for completion in summer 2022, Sunset Airport Center II will be an addition to the 269,853-square-foot Sunset Airport Center property that Harsch purchased in 2016.

Located on Sunset and Pecos roads, Buildings A and B combined will total 185,000 square feet and offer up to 19 tenant spaces that range from 6,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet. Each space features both dock-high and grade-level loading. The buildings range from 26-foot to 30-foot minimum warehouse clear heights, 160-foot minimum truck court, ESFR sprinklers and Sunset Road frontage.

The project team includes R&O Construction, VLMK Engineering + Design and VTN Consulting Engineers. MDL’s Jarrad Katz and Galit Kimerling-Moreau are overseeing leasing of the property.

