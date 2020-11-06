Harsch Investment Buys Four-Building Business Park in Washington for $14.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Washington, Western

Totaling 101,460 square feet, 30th & B Street Business Park in Auburn, Wash., was fully leased to 19 manufacturing tenants at the time of acquisition.

AUBURN, WASH. — Harsch Investment Properties has purchased 30th & B Street Business Park in Auburn for $14.7 million. A partnership between Accord Business Park, D&E Enterprises, Green Valley Ridge Partners and LLC & TDW Auburn previously owned the property. Jim Honan of Neil Walter Co. presented the off-market deal to Harsch.

The four-building property features 101,460 square feet of rentable space. At the time of acquisition, the property was fully leased to 19 manufacturing tenants in spaces between 1,500 square feet to 18,000 square feet.