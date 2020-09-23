Harsch Investment Properties Begins Construction of 150,000 SF Tropical Speedway Commerce Center Near Las Vegas

Once complete in second-quarter 2021, Tropical Speedway Commerce Center in North Las Vegas, Nev., will offer users industrial space ranging from 14,875 square feet to 150,000 square feet.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Harsch Investment Properties has started construction of Tropical Speedway Commerce Center in North Las Vegas. This new development will bring the company’s total holdings in metro Las Vegas to 30 properties totaling more than 10.5 million square feet.

Totaling 150,000 square feet, Tropical Speedway Commerce Center will feature 28-foot to 32-foot minimum warehouse clear heights, 36 dock-high doors and eight grade-level doors, 221 parking spaces, a 130-foot minimum truck court and ESFR sprinklers. Completion is slated for second-quarter 2021. The facility will accommodate users ranging from 14,875 square feet to 150,000 square feet.

The project team includes R&O Construction as general contractor and VLMK Engineering + Design and VTN Consulting Engineers as the design team. JLL’s Jason Simon, Xavier Wasiak and Rob Lujan will oversee leasing at the property.