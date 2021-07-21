Harsh Investment Completes 150,000 SF Tropical Speedway Commerce Center in North Las Vegas

Tropical Speedway Commerce Center in North Las Vegas, Nev., features 150,000 square feet of of light industrial space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Harsh Investment has completed Tropical Speedway Commerce Center in North Las Vegas. Located at 6150 Tropical Parkway, the property offers 150,000 square feet of light industrial space.

The facility features dock and grade loading, 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court and a parking ratio of 1.46:1,000. Current tenants at the building include Foundation Building Materials, Moroccan Oil, Kemco West and Amsoil.

This fall, Harsch is set to break ground on the 155,000-square-foot Tropical Speedway Commerce Center 2. The third phase of the project, Tropical Speedway Commerce Center 3, will add two shell buildings totaling 732,160 square feet.