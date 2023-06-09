Friday, June 9, 2023
Hart Howerton Signs 27,111 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Architecture firm Hart Howerton has signed a 27,111-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 10 E. 40th St. in Midtown Manhattan’s Bryant Park neighborhood. The 48-story, 442,000-square-foot building is currently being renovated and has been rebranded as Tower 40. Ethan Silverstein, Theodora Livadiotis and Caroline Collins of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Madison International Realty and Joseph P. Day Realty, in the lease negotiations. Alexander Ryan and Time Freydberg of CBRE represented the tenant.

