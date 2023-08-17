Thursday, August 17, 2023
Hart Lyman Co. Buys Great Northern Mall in Clay, New York, for $9M

by Taylor Williams

CLAY, N.Y. — Locally based investment firm Hart Lyman Co. has purchased Great Northern Mall, a shuttered retail and dining development located in the northern Syracuse suburb of Clay, for $9 million. The new ownership plans to redevelop the 120-acre property into a mixed-use destination and has partnered with Conifer Realty for the residential component. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS Real Estate Partners represented the seller, New York-based Kohan Retail, in the transaction. The duo also procured Hart Lyman as the buyer.

