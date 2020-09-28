Hartford Investment Provides Loan for Refinancing of 706,487 SF Distribution Center in Secaucus

The industrial property located at 500 Meadowland Parkway in Secaucus totals 706,487 square feet.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Hartford Investment Management Co. has provided a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 706,487-square-foot distribution center located at 500 Meadowland Parkway in the New York City metro of Secaucus. Built in 1977 and renovated multiple times over the years, the property is situated within the 750-acre Harmon Cove development, about three miles from Manhattan and proximate to Newark Liberty International Airport. Building features include 24- to 26-foot clear heights, 200 loading docks and ample car and trucking parking spaces. Thomas Didio led a JLL team that placed the fixed-rated debt with Hartford on behalf of the borrower, 500 Meadowland Parkway LLC.