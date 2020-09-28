REBusinessOnline

Hartford Investment Provides Loan for Refinancing of 706,487 SF Distribution Center in Secaucus

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

500-Meadowland-Parkway-Secaucus

The industrial property located at 500 Meadowland Parkway in Secaucus totals 706,487 square feet.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Hartford Investment Management Co. has provided a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 706,487-square-foot distribution center located at 500 Meadowland Parkway in the New York City metro of Secaucus. Built in 1977 and renovated multiple times over the years, the property is situated within the 750-acre Harmon Cove development, about three miles from Manhattan and proximate to Newark Liberty International Airport. Building features include 24- to 26-foot clear heights, 200 loading docks and ample car and trucking parking spaces. Thomas Didio led a JLL team that placed the fixed-rated debt with Hartford on behalf of the borrower, 500 Meadowland Parkway LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  