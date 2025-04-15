Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Reserve-at-Estuary-Weehawken
Model residences at Reserve at Estuary, a new apartment complex in Weehawken, New Jersey, will be revealed in the coming weeks. The first move-ins are expected to begin in mid-June.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Hartz Mountain Begins Leasing 218-Unit Apartment Complex in Weehawken, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer Hartz Mountain Industries has begun leasing The Reserve at Estuary, a 218-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. Designed by MHS Architecture, the property is located within the 60-acre Lincoln Harbor mixed-use development and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and smart technology. Select residences have patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, courtyard, fitness center, game room and a coworking lounge. Rents start at $3,300 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

WS Development Welcomes Five New Tenants to Legacy...

Center Park Group to Deliver 155 Build-to-Rent Townhomes...

Berkadia Provides $23.2M Loan to Refinance Multifamily Community...

Stockbridge, Wilson Meany Receive $170M in Refinancing for...

Choice Hotels Opens Three Everhome Suites Locations in...

Gindi Equities Acquires 162-Unit Amber Valley Apartments in...

D-BAT to Open 15,000 SF Baseball, Softball Training...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $94M Sale of Northern...

BridgeInvest Provides $60M in Financing for Newark Multifamily...