Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Fairways-at-Cranford-New-Jersey
Fairways at Cranford in New Jersey gets its name from its adjacent location to the Hyatt Hills Golf Complex.
DevelopmentNortheast

Hartz Mountain Begins Leasing 250-Unit Apartment Complex in Cranford, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CRANFORD, N.J. — Hartz Mountain Industries has begun leasing Fairways at Cranford, a 250-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. Situated on a 13.5-acre site that is adjacent to a golf course, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom closets. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, playroom, conference room, gaming area, theater room, landscaped courtyards and grilling stations. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners designed the property, and March Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at $2,490 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Commonwealth Financial Network Signs 151,765 SF Office Lease...

Mast Capital, Starwood Receive $390M Construction Loan for...

Scannell Properties, Invesco Break Ground on 586,667 SF...

DPG Investments Arranges $56.2M in Financing for Manufactured...

Newmark Negotiates Sale of Three Cambridge Life Sciences...

Crosland, Core Sound Sign 11 Tenants to Wallbrook...

Northmarq Arranges $45M Loan for Bourbon Storage and...

LeCesse Development, Broad Oak to Develop 252-Unit Apartment...

Northmarq Arranges Four Loans Totaling $68.5M for Refinancing...