Hartz Mountain Completes 218-Unit Apartment Complex in Weehawken, New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer Hartz Mountain Industries has completed The Reserve at Estuary, a 218-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. Designed by MHS Architecture, the property is located within the 60-acre Lincoln Harbor mixed-use development and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and smart technology. Select residences have patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, courtyard, fitness center, game room and a coworking lounge. Leasing began in April, at which point rents started at $3,300 per month for a studio apartment.