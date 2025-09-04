Thursday, September 4, 2025
The design of The Reserve at Estuary, an apartment complex that spans an entire city block in Weehawken, nods to the area’s industrial heritage via mix of glass and iron spot brick.
Hartz Mountain Completes 218-Unit Apartment Complex in Weehawken, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Locally based developer Hartz Mountain Industries has completed The Reserve at Estuary, a 218-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. Designed by MHS Architecture, the property is located within the 60-acre Lincoln Harbor mixed-use development and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and smart technology. Select residences have patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, courtyard, fitness center, game room and a coworking lounge. Leasing began in April, at which point rents started at $3,300 per month for a studio apartment.

