Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Fairways-at-Cranford
Fairways at Cranford in New Jersey gets its name from its adjacent location to the Hyatt Hills Golf Complex.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Hartz Mountain Completes 250-Unit Apartment Complex in Cranford, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CRANFORD, N.J. — Hartz Mountain Industries has completed Fairways at Cranford, a 250-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. Situated on 13.5 acres, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom closets. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, playroom, conference room, gaming area, theater room, landscaped courtyards and grilling stations. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners designed the property, and March Construction served as the general contractor. Leasing began in January.

