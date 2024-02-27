Hartz Mountain Industries Begins Leasing 262-Unit Apartment Community in Weehawken, New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Hartz Mountain Industries has begun leasing Hoboken Point, a 262-unit waterfront apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and various pieces of smart-home technology. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking lounge, demonstration kitchen, game lounge and sports simulator, screening room and library, and a rooftop terrace. Rents start at $3,100 per month for a studio apartment.