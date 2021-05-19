Harvest Properties, Cerberbus Capital Sell 385,000 SF Office Building in Daly City, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

DC Station in Daly City, Calif., features 385,000 square feet of Class A office space.

DALY CITY, CALIF. — Harvest Properties and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management have completed the disposition of DC Station, a Class A office building located at 2001 Junipero Serra Blvd. in Daly City.

The transaction also included an adjacent seven-level parking structure. Terms of the sale, including the name of the buyer and acquisition price, were not released.

The sellers originally acquired the 385,000-square-foot property in April 2018 and implemented a leasing program that resulted in more than 90 percent occupancy by early 2020.