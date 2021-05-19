REBusinessOnline

Harvest Properties, Cerberbus Capital Sell 385,000 SF Office Building in Daly City, California

DC Station in Daly City, Calif., features 385,000 square feet of Class A office space.

DALY CITY, CALIF. — Harvest Properties and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management have completed the disposition of DC Station, a Class A office building located at 2001 Junipero Serra Blvd. in Daly City.

The transaction also included an adjacent seven-level parking structure. Terms of the sale, including the name of the buyer and acquisition price, were not released.

The sellers originally acquired the 385,000-square-foot property in April 2018 and implemented a leasing program that resulted in more than 90 percent occupancy by early 2020.

