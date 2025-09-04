Harvest Properties, Stockbridge Acquire 22-Acre Office Campus in San Mateo, California, Plan Multifamily Redevelopment

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Harvest Properties, in partnership with Stockbridge, has purchased Clearview Business Park in San Mateo in an off-market transaction. The partnership plans to re-entitle the 22-acre property as a for-sale residential community, which will include affordable housing.

Located at 3000-3155 Clearview Way, the property currently includes six office buildings, surface and structured parking and is partially leased to GoPro through 2026. Originally constructed in 1973, the campus previously served as Visa International’s headquarters before transitioning to GoPro in 2011.

The redevelopment plan includes up to 225 townhomes and single-family homes with 15 percent designated as affordable. The project is expected to provide homes for up to 700 residents spanning multiple income levels.