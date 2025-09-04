Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3000-3155-Clearview-Way-San-Mateo-CA
Harvest Properties and Stockbridge plan to redevelop the 22-acre office campus at 3000-3155 Clearview Way in San Mateo, Calif., into a for-sale residential community. (Photo credit: Loop Net)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Harvest Properties, Stockbridge Acquire 22-Acre Office Campus in San Mateo, California, Plan Multifamily Redevelopment

by Amy Works

SAN MATEO, CALIF. — Harvest Properties, in partnership with Stockbridge, has purchased Clearview Business Park in San Mateo in an off-market transaction. The partnership plans to re-entitle the 22-acre property as a for-sale residential community, which will include affordable housing.

Located at 3000-3155 Clearview Way, the property currently includes six office buildings, surface and structured parking and is partially leased to GoPro through 2026. Originally constructed in 1973, the campus previously served as Visa International’s headquarters before transitioning to GoPro in 2011.

The redevelopment plan includes up to 225 townhomes and single-family homes with 15 percent designated as affordable. The project is expected to provide homes for up to 700 residents spanning multiple income levels.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback...

CBRE Secures $116M Refinancing for Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio...

Lincoln Property Co. Buys San Diego Office Campus...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $16.5M in C-PACE Construction...

Harbert, Bancroft Sell 153,858 SF Medical Outpatient Campus...