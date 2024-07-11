Thursday, July 11, 2024
Texas

Harvey Builders Completes $21M Renovation of Metro Houston Hotel

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — Locally based general contractor Harvey Builders has completed the $21 million renovation of The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, a 402-room hotel located about 30 miles north of Houston. All guestrooms and suites received new showers, tubs, flooring, countertops, mirrors and lighting fixtures, as well as bedding drapery and carpets. All common areas, including the lobby, restaurant, bar and meeting spaces, were also upgraded. Merriman Anderson Architects handled interior design of the project, which began in 2021 and was executed in four phases.

