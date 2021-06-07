Harvey Builders to Construct 115,000 SF Manufacturing, Office Facility in Houston
HOUSTON — General contractor Harvey Builders will construct a 115,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility in Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the facility will be situated on an 8.3-acre site within the Houston Spaceport campus on the city’s southwest side. The project will be a build-to-suit for Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace, and is expected to be complete in summer 2022. Houston-based Griffin Partners has been tapped as the development manager for the project, which is expected to add about 250 new jobs to the local economy.
