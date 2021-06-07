REBusinessOnline

Harvey Builders to Construct 115,000 SF Manufacturing, Office Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — General contractor Harvey Builders will construct a 115,000-square-foot manufacturing and office facility in Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture, the facility will be situated on an 8.3-acre site within the Houston Spaceport campus on the city’s southwest side. The project will be a build-to-suit for Hamilton Sundstrand, a subsidiary of Collins Aerospace, and is expected to be complete in summer 2022. Houston-based Griffin Partners has been tapped as the development manager for the project, which is expected to add about 250 new jobs to the local economy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews