HOUSTON — General contractor Harvey Cleary has completed the new, 104,000-square-foot facility in the Montrose area of Houston for Covenant House Texas, a provider of homeless sheltering services. Gensler designed the four-story building, which replaces three outdated facilities and features a central lobby, youth engagement center, onsite medical clinic, art and music studios, a chapel and an indoor basketball court.Temporary housing space is on the second floor and is separated by gender.