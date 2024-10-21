Harvey Signs 17,050 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Harvey, a San Francisco-based generative AI platform, has signed a 17,050-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire seventh floor of 315 Park Avenue S., a 20-story building in the Flatiron District, and complements Harvey’s original 17,050-square-foot lease that was inked this summer. Todd Stracci, Hugh Scott and Jack Nelson of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Jonathan Fanuzzi of Newmark, along with internal agents Maria Blake and Ted Koltis, represented the landlord, Columbia Property Trust.