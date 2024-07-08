Harvey Signs 17,050 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Harvey, a San Francisco-based generative AI platform for professional services, has signed a 17,050-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The space spans the entire 15th floor of 315 Park Avenue S., a 20-story building in the Flatiron District. Todd Stracci and Hugh Scott of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Jonathan Fanuzzi of Newmark, in conjunction with internal agents Maria Blake and Ted Koltis, represented the landlord, Columbia Property Trust.