Harwood International Begins Construction on 27-Story Office Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Harwood No. 14 in Dallas is expected to be complete in 2023.

DALLAS — Harwood International has begun construction on Harwood No. 14, a 27-story office tower in Dallas. The building will span approximately 360,000 square feet and will feature a 17,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and sky garden, as well as a fitness center with locker rooms and a multi-purpose flex space. The development team includes Manhattan Construction Co. (general contractor), Dallas-based HDF (architect of record), Dallas-based Corgan (associate architect) and Tokyo-based Kengo Kuma & Associates (design architect). Law firm Haynes & Boone LP has committed to 125,000 square feet at the building upon completion, which is scheduled for 2023.