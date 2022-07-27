Harwood International Buys 169,000 SF Luminary Office Building in Dallas

DALLAS — Harwood International has purchased The Luminary, a 169,000-square-foot office building in Dallas. Built in 2019 by Crescent Real Estate, The Luminary is located at the nexus of the company’s Harwood District, the downtown area, the arts district and the Victory Park mixed-use development. Architecture firm Corgan designed the building and serves as its anchor tenant alongside advertising agency Lerma. The Luminary was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. David Roehm and Christopher Cauthen internally negotiated the deal for Harwood. Morgan Staub of Harwood secured acquisition financing through an undisclosed lender.