Harwood International to Develop 23-Story Office Building in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Harwood International will develop Harwood No. 15, a 23-story, 340,000-square-foot office building that will be situated within the locally based developer’s 19-block namesake district in Uptown Dallas. Harwood No. 15 will feature spa-like amenities, including saunas, steam rooms and a cold plunge, as well as a conference center, fitness center and a 20,000-square-foot rooftop park. The design team includes Kengo Kuma & Associates and Corgan. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized. Harwood most recently completed the 27-story Harwood No. 14, which is now 76 percent leased. The entire Harwood District currently has an occupancy rate of about 93 percent.