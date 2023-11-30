Thursday, November 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Harwood-No.15-Dallas
Harwood No.15 in Uptown Dallas will rise 23 stories and total 340,000 square feet.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Harwood International to Develop 23-Story Office Building in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Harwood International will develop Harwood No. 15, a 23-story, 340,000-square-foot office building that will be situated within the locally based developer’s 19-block namesake district in Uptown Dallas. Harwood No. 15 will feature spa-like amenities, including saunas, steam rooms and a cold plunge, as well as a conference center, fitness center and a 20,000-square-foot rooftop park. The design team includes Kengo Kuma & Associates and Corgan. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized. Harwood most recently completed the 27-story Harwood No. 14, which is now 76 percent leased. The entire Harwood District currently has an occupancy rate of about 93 percent.

You may also like

Bridge Investment, Lowe Property Group Receive $157.5M Refinancing...

CBRE Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Motto Apartments...

Miltson Consulting Receives Approval for Second Phase of...

Mia Rose Holdings Opens 44 West Luxury Living...

CBRE Opens New 13,611 SF Office at The...

Cannabis Facility Construction Transforms Former Restaurant Property into...

Ryan Cos. Tops Out 345-Unit Multifamily Project in...

JPI Begins Leasing 185-Unit Independent Living Community in...

Acuren Inspection Signs 10,829 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...