Harwood International Unveils Plans for 27-Story Office Tower in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Construction of Harwood No. 14, a 27-story office building in Dallas, is expected to begin this winter.

DALLAS — Harwood International has unveiled plans for a new 360,000-square-foot office project that will be located in the company’s 19-block Harwood District in between Uptown and downtown Dallas. The 27-story building will feature a 17,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and sky garden, as well as a fitness center with locker rooms and multi-purpose flex space for conferences, catering or other curated events. The design and architecture firms behind Harwood No. 14 are Dallas-based HDF (architect of record), Dallas-based Corgan (associate architect) and Tokyo-based architect Kengo Kuma & Associates (design architect). Construction is scheduled to begin this winter.