Harwood Tops Out 27-Story Office Building in Uptown Dallas

Harwood celebrated the topping out of the 27-floor tower with a BBQ lunch, giveaways and the placing of a ceremonial tree at the top of the building.

DALLAS — Harwood International has topped out Harwood No. 14, a 27-story office building located within the locally based developer’s 19-block namesake district in Uptown Dallas. Construction of the 360,000-square-foot building began in March 2021, and the property is now 70 percent preleased. The design team includes Dallas-based HDF, Dallas-based Corgan and Tokyo-based Kengo Kuma & Associates. Manhattan Construction is the general contractor for the project, which also houses 17,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Full completion is scheduled for 2023.