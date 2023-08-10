HASA Signs 33,550 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome, Texas

RHOME, TEXAS — HASA Inc., a provider of industrial water treatment products, has signed a 33,550-square-foot lease at 114 Industrial Park, a 174-acre development in Rhome, about 25 miles north of Fort Worth. Owned by Dallas-based Realty Capital, 114 Industrial Park currently offers 150,000 square feet of shallow-bay industrial space, with a 136,500-square-foot building also under construction. Mark Boone internally represented Realty Capital in the lease negotiations. James Ewing of Colliers represented the tenant.