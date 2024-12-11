Haslam Sports Group, Cleveland Browns Select Lincoln Property Co. as Development Partner for 176-Acre Entertainment District

BROOK PARK, OHIO — Haslam Sports Group (HSG) and the Cleveland Browns have selected Lincoln Property Co. as the development partner for the Browns’ 176-acre mixed-use entertainment district in the suburb of Brook Park. The development, designed by HKS, will be anchored by a new enclosed stadium for the 80-year-old NFL franchise, which is owned by Haslam. Located adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the 67,000-seat stadium will also host concerts, sports tournaments, events and conferences year-round.

The entertainment district surrounding the stadium will be developed across multiple phases and will ultimately include 300,000 square feet of retail space, two upscale hotels, 1,100 apartments and 500,000 square feet of office space. Phase I, which is planned to deliver along with the stadium in 2029, will include 450 hotel rooms, 575 apartment units, 96,000 square feet of traditional retail and 137,000 square feet of experiential retail.