DALLAS — Haus of Tre Li, an international home goods retailer, has signed a 16,549-square-foot office lease at 10100 N. Central Expressway in North Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the six-story building was constructed in 1983, renovated in 2009 and totals 94,294 square feet. Bennett Henke represented the landlord, Boxer Property Co., in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. The tenant was also self-represented.