NEW YORK CITY — Haussmann Development has begun leasing The Eve, a 76-unit apartment complex in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. The Eve features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, 23 of which are reserved as affordable housing, and select residences offer private balconies. Amenities include a rooftop deck with grilling stations, fitness center, children’s play area, clubroom and a pet washing station. Rents start at about $3,100 per month for a studio apartment.