Haven Communities, Wheelock Street Purchase Land in Charlotte’s South End for Multifamily Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Haven Communities and Wheelock Street Capital have purchased a 1.9-acre site at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets in Charlotte’s South End district. The firms were able to buy the property with the assistance of its capital advisor, Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group. Haven and Wheelock are planning to co-develop Haven South End, a 304-unit, Class A multifamily development at the site. The partnership plans to break ground this summer.

Haven South End is located near the LYNX Blue Line’s Bland Street Station and the Charlotte Rail Trail and has immediate access across I-277 into Uptown Charlotte.

Haven Communities is a developer of multifamily and student housing communities and mixed-use developments across the Southeast, Wheelock is a private real estate investment firm and Patterson is a capital placement and real estate finance advisory firm.