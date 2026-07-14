Haven Housing Acquires 309-Unit Apartment Community in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Haven Housing has acquired Hays Park Apartments, a 309-unit apartment community located south of Austin in Kyle. The garden-style property sits on 14.9 acres and features a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 807 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, two pools, fitness center with yoga studios and a business center. Kevin Dufour, Matt Pohl, Spencer Roy and Forrest Bass of Walker and Dunlop brokered the sale of the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.