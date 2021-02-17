Haven Realty Capital Acquires Harrison Landing Townes Community in Simpsonville, South Carolina for $30.6M

Haven Realty Capital partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management to acquire Harrison Landing Townes, a 166-unit rental townhome community in Simpsonville, S.C.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Haven Realty Capital has acquired Harrison Landing Townes, a 166-unit townhome community in Simpsonville, for $30.6 million. Haven partnered with CenterSquare Investment Management to acquire the property. The homebuilder of the single-family rental community was not disclosed.

Harrison Landing Townes is located on an 18-acre site at 106 McGuires Place, 21 miles southeast of downtown Greenville. Each of the two-story, 1,564-square-foot townhomes will feature three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, an attached garage, vinyl plank floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and nine-foot ceilings on the first floor. Community amenities include a dog park, playground and a walking trail.

The remaining homes will be acquired in phases from the homebuilder over the next 15 months. The project is expected to be fully stabilized by June 2022. Haven is acquiring the homes as the phases are being completed. The first phase is almost 100 percent occupied.

CenterSquare Investment Management is a global investment manager based outside Philadelphia. Haven Realty Capital is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and management firm.