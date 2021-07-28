Haven Realty Capital Acquires Single-Family Rental Homes in Georgia, North Carolina for $80M

Queen City Townes is a 106-unit rental townhome community in Charlotte’s South End. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes range in size from 1,370 to 1,599 square feet.

LOS ANGELES — Haven Realty Capital, a Los Angeles-based single-family rental investor, has acquired three communities in the Southeast to add to its institutional single-family rental and build-to-rent portfolio. The housing developments are currently under construction and are located in metro Atlanta and in Charlotte. The two separate transactions totaled $80 million, and the sellers were not disclosed.

The first metro Atlanta community, Stapleton Park, is located at 150 John Wesley Way in McDonough and will include 76 homes. The property will have three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 1,916 to 2,655 square feet. The other property, Rosemary Park at Sugarloaf, is located at 819 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville and will include 78 three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bedroom townhomes. Ranging in size from 1,559 to 1,804 square feet, each home in Rosemary Park will feature granite countertops, hard surface flooring, new stainless-steel appliances and private backyard.

In a separate transaction, Haven Realty closed on the first phase of Queen City Townes, a 106-unit rental townhome community in Charlotte’s South End. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes range in size from 1,370 to 1,599 square feet. Located at 4928 Old Pineville Road, the community is situated 0.2 miles from the Woodlawn Station on Blue Lynx Line.

Since October 2020, Haven Realty has invested approximately $500 million to acquire 17 single-family rental communities in Georgia, the Carolinas, Arizona and Illinois representing more than 1,500 homes.