Haven Realty Capital Buys 60-Home Single-Family Rental Community in Naperville, Illinois for $18.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Ashwood Place was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Haven Realty Capital continues to build its single-family rental portfolio with the $18.5 million acquisition of Ashwood Place in Naperville. Ashwood Place is one of the first dedicated rental communities (DRC) in the Chicagoland area. A DRC is similar to a single-family housing subdivision except that it caters solely to renters. These types of communities are growing in popularity, particularly among residents who cannot afford to purchase a home but desire a neighborhood feel, according to Haven. Each of the 60 homes at Ashwood Place feature a two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan spanning 1,350 square feet. The community was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Justin Ross, Matt Ishikawa, Bill Howe and David Guenther of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.

