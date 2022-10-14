Haven Realty Capital Sells 237-Unit Quinn Apartment Homes in Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, Quinn Apartment Homes features 237 residences ranging from one-bedroom/one-bath unit to two-bedroom/two-bath units. (Photo credit: 501 Studios)

LAS VEGAS — Haven Realty Capital has completed the disposition of Quinn Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily community located at 5500 S. Mountain Vista St. in Las Vegas. A Los Angeles-based real estate firm acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1991 on 10.2 acres, Quinn Apartment Homes features 237 residences in a mix of four floor plans ranging from a 740-square-foot one-bedroom/one-bath unit to a 1,056-square-foot two-bedroom/two-bath unit.

Angela Bates, Curt Allsop, Doug Schuster and Vittal Ram of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.