Haven Realty Capital, Yieldstreet Acquire Build-to-Rent Community in Chattanooga for $28.6M

Hartman Hill is being developed on a 26-acre site at 5005 Dayton Blvd. in the Red Bank neighborhood, approximately eight miles north of downtown Chattanooga, Tenn.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Los Angeles-based Haven Realty Capital, in a joint venture with funds managed by New York City-based Yieldstreet, has closed on the first phase of a $28.6 million acquisition of Hartman Hill, a 71-home build-to-rent (BTR) residential community in Chattanooga. The Haven-led joint venture will close on the remaining homes in phases over the next seven months. Hartman Hill is being developed on a 26-acre site at 5005 Dayton Blvd. in the Red Bank neighborhood, approximately eight miles north of downtown Chattanooga. At full buildout, the property will offer three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,538 to 2,515 square feet.

Each of the two-story homes will offer custom cabinetry with soft-close drawers, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, private backyards and direct access garages. Common area amenities will include a sports court, bark park and a pet washing station. The new ownership will maintain the landscaping for all homes and common areas.