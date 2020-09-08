REBusinessOnline

Havenpark Completes Improvements at Michigan Manufactured Housing Community

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Havenpark has invested more than $350,000 in upgrades and improvements at North Bay Harbor Club.

FENTON, MICH. — Havenpark Communities has completed improvements over the past two years at North Bay Harbor Club in Fenton, about 60 miles northwest of Detroit. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the improvements will take place Tuesday, Sept. 22. The renovations include upgraded community docks, improved landscaping, new signage and a grill and picnic area. Havenpark has invested more than $350,000 in upgrades and improvements at the manufactured housing community.

