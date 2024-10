SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Haverford Retail Partners has acquired Springfield Center, a 176,698-square-foot shopping center located at 6646 Loisdale Road in in Springfield, 14 miles south of Washington, D.C. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Springfield Center was fully leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Barnes & Noble, DSW, Marshall’s and Bob’s Discount Furniture. The retail center represents Pennsylvania-based Haverford’s third property in the metro D.C. area.