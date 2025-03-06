Thursday, March 6, 2025
Hawkeye Hotels to Renovate 135-Room Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh East Liberty

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — Hawkeye Hotels, an Iowa-based hospitality investment and management firm, will renovate the 135-roomHotel Indigo Pittsburgh East Liberty, which is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family of brands. The hotel opened in 2015 via adaptive reuse of multiple 1940s-era buildings, including the former Governor Hotel, and Hawkeye purchased the property in 2022. The renovation will encompass guestrooms and common spaces, and the design, led by Dallas-based Pickard Design Studio, will pay homage to the area’s automotive history, as well as honor the area’s first Native American inhabitants. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.

