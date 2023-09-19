Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Located in Littleton, Colo., Columbine Plaza features 33,947 square feet of multi-tenant retail space.
Hawkeye INVSCO Sells Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Littleton, Colorado for $15.1M

by Amy Works

LITTLETON, COLO. — Greenwood Village-based Hawkeye INVSCO has completed the disposition of a three-property retail portfolio in Littleton to an undisclosed investor for $15.1 million.

Totaling 101,103 square feet, the portfolio includes Marketplace at Ken Caryl, Columbine Plaza and Marina Pointe Shopping Center.

Located at 10143 W. Chatfield Ave., Marketplace at Ken Caryl features 47,606 square feet and was originally built in 1981. Columbine Plaza, located at 6671-6745 Ken Caryl Ave., offers 33,947 square feet of multi-tenant space. Marina Pointe Shopping Center, located at 7444 W. Chatfield Ave., features 19,550 square feet on 1.8 acres.

Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

