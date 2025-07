BOISE, IDAHO — Hawkins has completed Canyon Ridge, an apartment community in southeast Boise. Located at 2552 E. Gowen Road, Canyon Ridge features 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a resort-style outdoor pool, dedicated dog park and 6,000-square-foot clubhouse. Canyon Ridge is located near the 161-acre Simplot Sports Complex, Mircon’s North Campus and Albertsons. ESI served as general contractor for the project.