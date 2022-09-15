Hawkins Cos. Divests of 51,892 SF Valencia Y Shopping Center in Los Lunas, New Mexico

Valencia Y Shopping Center at 2150-2520 Main St. NE in Los Lunas, N.M., features 51,892 square feet of retail space.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Hawkins Cos. has completed the disposition of Valencia Y Shopping Center, a retail center located at 2150-2520 Main St. NE in Los Lunas. Arizona MSK LLC and Garvin Holdings LLC have acquired the asset for $7.5 million in an all-cash 1031 exchange.

Valencia Y Shopping Center features 51,892 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Smith’s Food and Drug, Ace Hardware, Pizza Hut, TitleMax Title Loans and Anytime Fitness.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark, along with Perry Kesler of Sotheby Realty, represented the seller and buyer in the deal.