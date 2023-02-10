Hawkins Cos. Receives $56M in Construction Financing for Canyon Ridge Apartments in Boise

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Canyon Ridge in Boise, Idaho, will feature 287 apartments, an outdoor pool, coworking lab, fitness center and two playgrounds.

BOISE, IDAHO — Hawkins Cos. has obtained $56 million in construction financing for the development of Canyon Ridge, a five-building apartment property in Boise. Sunwest Bank provided the financing.

Canyon Ridge will offer 287 apartments, a resort-style outdoor pool, dog park, two playgrounds, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, coworking lab, covered barbecue with indoor/outdoor fireplace, fitness center and other common areas.

Preleasing is scheduled to begin in spring 2024, with completion slated for May 2025.

Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield’s equity, debt and structured finance team represented Boise-based Hawkins Cos. in the transaction.