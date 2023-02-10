REBusinessOnline

Hawkins Cos. Receives $56M in Construction Financing for Canyon Ridge Apartments in Boise

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Canyon-Ridge-Boise-ID

Canyon Ridge in Boise, Idaho, will feature 287 apartments, an outdoor pool, coworking lab, fitness center and two playgrounds.

BOISE, IDAHO — Hawkins Cos. has obtained $56 million in construction financing for the development of Canyon Ridge, a five-building apartment property in Boise. Sunwest Bank provided the financing.

Canyon Ridge will offer 287 apartments, a resort-style outdoor pool, dog park, two playgrounds, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, coworking lab, covered barbecue with indoor/outdoor fireplace, fitness center and other common areas.

Preleasing is scheduled to begin in spring 2024, with completion slated for May 2025.

Dave Karson, Chris Moyer, Paul Roeter and Meredith Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield’s equity, debt and structured finance team represented Boise-based Hawkins Cos. in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  