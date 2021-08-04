Hawkins Cos. Sells Retail Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico to Gibson Medical Center for $4.7M
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Hawkins Cos. has completed the disposition of Mesa Center, a retail property located in Rio Rancho. Gibson Medical Center acquired the asset for $4.7 million.
At the time of sale, the 29,077-square-foot property was fully leased to 12 tenants.
Perry Kesler of Real West Realty and Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark handled the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.