Hawkins Cos. Sells Retail Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico to Gibson Medical Center for $4.7M

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Hawkins Cos. has completed the disposition of Mesa Center, a retail property located in Rio Rancho. Gibson Medical Center acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

At the time of sale, the 29,077-square-foot property was fully leased to 12 tenants.

Perry Kesler of Real West Realty and Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark handled the transaction.