Hawkins Way Capital Completes 1,355-Bed Student Housing Redevelopment Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Hawkins Way Capital, a California-based private equity firm, has completed a 1,355-bed student housing redevelopment project at 525 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood. Designed by Empire State Building architect Arthur Loomis Harmon, the 34-story building was originally constructed in 1923. Hawkins Way purchased the building in 2020, at which time it housed a Marriott-branded hotel that had recently ceased operations. The student housing community now offers 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness center, laundry room, game room, performing arts studio, study rooms, community kitchen and lounges. FOUND Study, an affiliate of Hawkins Way Capital, operates the property as FOUND Study Turtle Bay.