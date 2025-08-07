Thursday, August 7, 2025
Bear-Hollow-Estates-Rancho-Cordova-CA
Hawthorn Senior Living recently opened Bear Hollow Estates in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Hawthorn Senior Living Opens 149-Unit Independent Living Community Near Sacramento

by Amy Works

RANCHO CORDOVA, CALIF. — Developer, owner and operator Hawthorn Senior Living has opened Bear Hollow Estates, a new independent living community located in Rancho Cordova, roughly 15 miles outside Sacramento. Totaling 149 units, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the $46.5 million development include a fitness studio, movie theater, billiards lounge, pub, salon and library. Outdoor features include walking paths, raised garden beds and a fire-pit courtyard. This marks Hawthorn Senior Living’s sixth community in California. Hawthorn’s national portfolio comprises more than 70 communities. 

