Hawthorne Country Day School to Relocate Manhattan Campus

NEW YORK CITY — The Hawthorne Country Day School Manhattan, which provides a range of educational and social services for individuals age 18 months to 21 years, will relocate its campus from 156 William Street to 233 Broadway. The new space spans 34,076 square feet within The Woolworth Building, a 28-story landmarked structure that was originally built in the 1920s. The space features classrooms, therapy rooms, a multipurpose room/gym and an expanded sensory gym. Howard Kesseler, Todd Hershman and Alex Kesseler of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.