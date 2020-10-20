REBusinessOnline

Hawthorne Hydroponics Leases 378,000 SF Industrial Facility at Blue Lake Corporate Park in Gresham, Oregon

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Oregon, Western

Blue Lake Corporate Center in Gresham, Ore., features two industrial buildings offering a total of 463,500 square feet.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Hawthorne Hydroponics has signed a long-term lease to occupy a newly constructed 378,000-square-foot industrial building at Blue Lake Corporate Park in Gresham. A supplier of horticulture, organics, hydroponics and lighting supplies, the tenant is expanding its operations within the region and will retain a presence in Vancouver, Washington.

The building is part of Airport Way’s newest industrial development, which consists of two buildings totaling 463,500 square feet on a 41-acre site. Built on a speculative basis, the project was substantially completed in May. Hawthorne Hydroponics leased all of Building B and will serve as the project’s anchor tenant.

Brad Carnese, Aaron Watt and Keegan Clay of Cushman & Wakefield’s Portland office represented the owner, while Stuart Skaug of CBRE Portland represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

