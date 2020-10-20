Hawthorne Hydroponics Leases 378,000 SF Industrial Facility at Blue Lake Corporate Park in Gresham, Oregon

Blue Lake Corporate Center in Gresham, Ore., features two industrial buildings offering a total of 463,500 square feet.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Hawthorne Hydroponics has signed a long-term lease to occupy a newly constructed 378,000-square-foot industrial building at Blue Lake Corporate Park in Gresham. A supplier of horticulture, organics, hydroponics and lighting supplies, the tenant is expanding its operations within the region and will retain a presence in Vancouver, Washington.

The building is part of Airport Way’s newest industrial development, which consists of two buildings totaling 463,500 square feet on a 41-acre site. Built on a speculative basis, the project was substantially completed in May. Hawthorne Hydroponics leased all of Building B and will serve as the project’s anchor tenant.

Brad Carnese, Aaron Watt and Keegan Clay of Cushman & Wakefield’s Portland office represented the owner, while Stuart Skaug of CBRE Portland represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.