Hawthorne Residential, Evolve to Develop 248-Unit Apartment Complex Near Raleigh

WAKE FOREST, N.C. ­— A joint venture between Hawthorne Residential and Evolve Cos. has acquired a 23-acre site in Wake Forest to develop Hawthorne at the Forest, a 248-unit apartment community. The developer acquired the land from an undisclosed seller for $4.3 million. The asset is expected to deliver in 2022 and will be situated at 10728 Star Road, 14 miles north of downtown Raleigh. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with wood-style floors, energy-efficient GE appliances, washers and dryers, stone countertops and tile backsplashes. Communal amenities will include a saltwater pool, grilling area, 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, cyber café, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Caleb Troop, Ron Corrao and Eric Liebich of Capstone represented the buyers in the land transaction.