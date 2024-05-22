Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Vanguard-Truck-Centers-Tolleson-AZ
Located in Tolleson, Ariz., Vanguard Truck Centers will offer 60,000 square feet of car dealership space.
Haydon Starts Construction of 60,000 SF Vanguard Truck Centers Dealership in Tolleson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Haydon has broken ground on a Vanguard Truck Centers dealership in Tolleson, just west of Phoenix. The project team includes Impact Development Management as the real estate development management firm and Fitzgerald Associates as architect.

Situated on 12 acres, the 60,000-square-foot facility will feature 26 service bays in an air-conditioned shop, a 24,000-square-foot parts warehouse, and a state-of-the-art showroom and office area with electric charging capabilities. The facility will also feature Volvo and Mack new truck sales, premium used truck sales, finance and insurance, Vanguard Truck Leasing and comprehensive parts and service offerings.

