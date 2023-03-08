REBusinessOnline

Hayes Co. Signs 900,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Forney-Logistics-Crossing

Hayes Co. will occupy the entirety of Forney Logistics Crossing in metro Dallas.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Third-party logistics provider Hayes Co. has signed a 900,000-square-foot industrial lease at Forney Logistics Crossing, located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on 42 acres in 2022. Greg Nelson of Paladin Partners represented Kansas-based Hayes Co. in the negotiations for the full-building lease. Nathan Lawrence and Krista Raymond at KBC Advisors represented the landlord, a partnership between Stillwater Capital and Grandview Partners.





